Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon at 3,241.18, down 0.11%

Thu, Feb 14, 2019 - 1:21 PM
SINGAPORE stocks reopened weaker on Thursday as US-China talks are underway, with the Straits Times Index retreating 0.11 per cent or 3.59 points to 3,241.18 as at 1.07pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 171 to 147, after 714.31 million securities worth S$540.43 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Genting Singapore was unchanged at S$1.10 with 23.48 million shares traded. Rex International lost 1.07 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.092 with 21.63 million shares traded.

Among active index stocks, Singtel was unchanged at S$3.03 with 12.98 million shares traded. But ComfortDelGro added 1.26 per cent or S$0.03 to S$2.41 with 10.31 million shares traded, following RHB Research Insitute's upgrade of the stock to "buy". 

