Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon at 3,270.45, down 0.41% on day

Thu, May 09, 2019 - 1:22 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower as trading resumed on Thursday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index moving down 0.41 per cent or 13.39 points to 3,270.45 as at 1.01pm. 

Losers outnumbered gainers 208 to 119, or about seven securities down for every four up, after 669.8 million securities worth S$638.8 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Best World International declined 2.5 per cent or S$0.04 to S$1.58 with 20.0 million shares traded. The stock had shot up as high as 6 per cent or 10 Singapore cents to S$1.72 as at 9.01am when the market opened, with gains from the open reversing as the morning trading session went on. 

Other active stocks include Mapletree Logistics Trust, which headed down 2.0 per cent or S$0.03 to S$1.47 with 19.4 million shares traded. Singtel gained 1.3 per cent or S$0.04 to S$3.15 with 19.0 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, up 0.1 per cent or S$0.03 to S$26.61; United Overseas Bank, down 0.6 per cent or S$0.15 to S$25.58; and CapitaLand, down 3.4 per cent or S$0.12 to S$3.41.

