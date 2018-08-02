You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon at 3,282.38, down 1.4%

Thu, Aug 02, 2018 - 1:20 PM
SINGAPORE stocks resumed after Thursday's lunch break in negative territory, with the Straits Times Index shedding 46.63 points or 1.4 per cent to trade at 3,282.38 as at 1.02pm.

Losers heavily outnumbered gainers 238 to 94, or about five down for every two up, as 990.7 million shares worth S$649.6 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Ezion, which fell 0.6 Singapore cent, or 7.6 per cent, to 7.3 Singapore cents with 59.01 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Jiutian Chemical, trading up 2.5 per cent, or 0.1 Singapore cent, at 4.1 Singapore cents with 14.75 million shares traded, and Singtel, flat at S$3.22 with 10.2 million shares changing hands.

All three local banks fell. Among the top active index stocks, DBS was down by 2.34 per cent, or 63 Singapore cents, to S$26.31, while UOB was down 2.72 per cent, or 74 Singapore cents, to S$26.52. OCBC Bank retreated 2.24 per cent, or 26 Singapore cents, to S$11.34.

