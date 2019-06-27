You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon at 3,325.01, up 0.72% on day

Thu, Jun 27, 2019 - 1:31 PM
SINGAPORE stocks rose as trading resumed on Thursday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index up 0.72 per cent or 23.76 points to 3,325.01 as at 1.01pm, following the lead of other Asia markets.

This was after the emergence of a media report on a tentative truce between US and China in their trade war, ahead of their highly anticipated meeting at the G-20 summit on Saturday.

On the Singapore bourse, gainers outnumbered losers 186 to 124, or about three securities up for every two down, after 770.5 million securities worth S$521 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Sino Grandness Food Industry Group stayed unchanged at S$0.063 with 31.4 million shares traded. Singtel headed down 0.3 per cent or S$0.01 to S$3.49 with 23.4 million shares traded. TEE International advanced 4.9 per cent or S$0.004 to S$0.086 with 21.1 million shares traded.

Banking stocks saw gains, with DBS Group Holdings up 1.9 per cent or S$0.47 to S$25.95; United Overseas Bank up 1.4 per cent or S$0.37 to S$26.04; and OCBC Bank, rose 1.1 per cent or S$0.12 to S$11.37.

Other active index stocks included ST Engineering, up 0.7 per cent or S$0.03 to S$4.16; and ComfortDelGro, 0.8 per cent or S$0.02 higher at S$2.69. 

Elsewhere in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.6 per cent, while China led gains with its blue-chip index rising 1.4 per cent. 

South Korea's KOSPI saw gains of 12.68 points or 0.60 per cent to 2,134.53, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng and Japan's Nikkei jumped 0.8 per cent. 

