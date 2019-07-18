Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon at 3,355.05, down 0.29% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Thursday afternoon in negative territory, with the Straits Times Index down 0.29 per cent or 9.82 points on the day to 3,355.05 as at 1.02pm.

Decliners outnumbered advancers 182 to 146, after about 455.6 million securities worth S$418.1 million changed hands.

The most heavily traded by volume was TEE International, which gained 2 per cent or 0.2 Singapore cent to 10.2 cents, with 52.2 million shares traded as at 1.02pm. AEM moved up 4.81 per cent or five cents to S$1.09 with 16.9 million shares changing hands, while Yangzijiang Shipbuilding rose 1.33 per cent or two cents to S$1.52 with 7.8 million shares traded.

CapitaLand Commercial Trust was also an active counter, declining 1.38 per cent or three cents to S$2.14 on a cum-divided basis after 11.5 million units traded. The trust’s manager said on Thursday morning that its S$220 million private placement was five times subscribed, and a bulk of the proceeds will go into partially funding the acquisition of a 94.9 per cent interest in an office building in Frankfurt, Germany.

Among banking stocks, DBS gained 0.08 per cent or two cents to S$26.28, while UOB edged up 0.04 per cent or one cent to S$26.61. OCBC Bank slipped 0.09 per cent or one cent to S$11.57.

Other active index securities included Singtel which dropped 0.28 per cent or one cent to S$3.53 on a cum-dividend basis, and Keppel Corp which lost 1.64 per cent or 11 cents to S$6.59.

Sembcorp Marine (SembMarine) lost 1.32 per cent or two cents to S$1.49, with four million shares traded as at 1.02pm. Its shares had surged 7.9 per cent on active trading on Wednesday afternoon, which prompted a query from the bourse operator. On Thursday morning, SembMarine responded that it "negotiates contracts with its customers" in its ordinary course of business, and "there is no certainty that any transaction will materialise".

Sen Yue fell 5 per cent or 0.2 Singapore cent to 3.8 cents, with 3.8 million shares traded as at 1.02pm. The Catalist-listed waste management group announced on Thursday morning that it plans to set up a smelting facility that will cost S$4 million.

Qian Hu gained 11.11 per cent or 1.5 cent to S$0.15 by the afternoon trade. The watch-listed integrated fish service provider on Wednesday reported a 61.6 per cent surge in net profit for its second quarter, on the back of higher net handling income.