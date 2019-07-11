You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon at 3,362.66, up 0.67% on day

Thu, Jul 11, 2019 - 1:33 PM
SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Thursday afternoon in positive territory, with the Straits Times Index up 0.67 per cent or 22.24 points to 3,362.66, on the day as at 1.09pm.

Advancers outnumbered decliners 222 to 130, after about 762.4 million securities worth S$565.9 million changed hands.

The most heavily traded by volume was Capital World, which gained 27.27 per cent or 0.6 Singapore cent to 2.8 cents, with 18.3 million shares traded as at 1.11pm. Global Invacom Group, which is watch-listed, was flat at 12.2 Singapore cents after 16.8 million of its shares changed hands, while Rex International was up 2.9 per cent or 0.2 cent to 7.1 cents with 15.8 million shares traded.

Banking stocks made gains by the afternoon trade – DBS increased by 1.58 per cent or 40 cents to S$25.80, UOB moved up 1.1 per cent or 29 cents to S$26.70, and OCBC rose 0.61 per cent or seven cents to S$11.55.

Other active index securities included Singtel which was up 0.86 per cent or three cents to S$3.53 on a cum-dividend basis, Ascendas Reit which gained 0.97 per cent or three cents to S$3.21, and CapitaLand Commercial Trust which was down 0.46 per cent or one cent to S$2.18.

