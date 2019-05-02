Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon at 3,379.14, down 0.62% on day

SINGAPORE stocks edged down as trading resumed on Thursday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index declining 0.62 per cent or 21.06 points to 3,379.14 as at 1.02pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 183 to 151, or about six securities down for every five up, after 448.0 million securities worth S$546.0 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Netlink Nbn Trust gained 0.6 per cent or S$0.005 to S$0.835 with 13.9 million shares traded. Mapletree Logistics Trust rose 1.4 per cent or S$0.02 to S$1.50 with 13.7 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, down 2.1 per cent or S$0.59 to S$27.66; United Overseas Bank, down 0.8 per cent or S$0.21 to S$27.62; and OCBC Bank, down 0.6 per cent or S$0.07 to S$12.03.