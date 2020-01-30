You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon down 0.59% on day

Thu, Jan 30, 2020 - 1:26 PM
@NgRenJyeBT

SINGAPORE stocks continued to decline as trading resumed on Thursday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index retreating 0.59 per cent or 18.84 points on the day to 3,163.73 as at 1.04pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 247 to 133, after 1.2 billion securities worth S$590.9 million changed hands.

Among the most active securities by volume, a trio of healthcare-related stocks fell after registering healthy gains earlier in the week. Medtecs International, the most active security by volume, slipped S$0.014 or 7.1 per cent to S$0.182 on 95 million shares traded.

Healthway Medical declined S$0.003 or 6.8 per cent to S$0.041 after 20.9 million shares changed hands, while UG Healthcare slipped S$0.035 or 9.3 per cent to S$0.34 on 17.4 million shares traded.

OEL (Holdings) jumped S$0.006 or 28.6 per cent to S$0.027 after 91.2 million shares changed hands.

Active index stock Singtel was down S$0.02 or 0.6 per cent to S$3.34.

Banking stocks were all in the red. DBS was down S$0.21 or 0.8 per cent to S$25.62, UOB lost S$0.19 or 0.7 per cent to S$26.63 and OCBC slipped S$0.03 or 0.3 per cent to S$10.88.

Other Asian markets also fell on Thursday with investors concerned about the economic impact from the spread of the new coronavirus, as China reported more than 1,700 new infections.

Hong Kong declined 1.4 per cent, Tokyo dropped 1.6 per cent and Taipei fell 4.9 per cent. Seoul slipped 1.3 per cent and Sydney was down 0.5 per cent.

