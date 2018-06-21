You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon trading at 3,307.61, down 0.3% on day

Thu, Jun 21, 2018 - 1:15 PM
SINGAPORE shares were lower when trading resumed on Thursday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index dropping 8.29 points, or 0.3 per cent to 3,307.61 as at 1pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 161 to 121, after about 951.2 million shares worth S$449.5 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counters by volume were Nico Steel Holdings, which was flat at 0.2 Singapore cent with 192.2 million shares traded, and Noble Group, which rose 17 per cent to 10.3 Singapore cents, with 42 million shares traded. 

Other active index stocks included Venture Corp which fell 1.6 per cent to S$17.91; and Wilmar International which lost 1.6 per cent to S$3.07.

Market voices on:

