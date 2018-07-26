Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon trading at 3,331.31, up 0.1% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading higher on Thursday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index rising 4.48 points, or 0.1 per cent to 3,331.31 as at 1.04pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 198 to 132, after about 928 million shares worth S$606.3 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter by volume was QT Vascular, which rose 16.7 per cent, or 0.2 Singapore cent to 1.4 Singapore cents.

Other active stocks included DBS which was up by 2.6 per cent to S$27.16, and Singtel which fell 3.9 per cent to S$3.19.