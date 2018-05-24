You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon trading at 3,508.06, up 0.3%

Thu, May 24, 2018 - 1:20 PM
SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Thursday afternoon with the Straits Times Index 11.79 points higher, or up 0.3 per cent to 3,508.06 as of 1.01pm. 

Gainers outnumbered losers 186 to 138, with about 696.9 million shares worth S$487.5 million changing hands.

The most actively traded counters by volume were Ezion, which was 1.6 per cent higher at S$0.128 with 48.5 million shares traded; and Golden Agri-Resources which rose 3.3 per cent to S$0.310 with 21.3 million shares traded. 

Other active index stocks included Singtel which was flat at S$3.34; and ComfortDelGro which was up by 2.1 per cent to S$2.390. 

