Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon up 0.42% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Thursday afternoon slightly higher, with the Straits Times Index up 0.42 per cent or 13.51 points on the day to 3,213.64 as at 1.01pm.

Advancers outnumbered decliners 217 to 135, after about 847.9 million securities worth S$499.4 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume as at 1.02pm, BlackGold Natural Resources rose 0.6 Singapore cent or 40 per cent to S$0.021, with 64.9 million shares traded. DISA held steady at S$0.002, with 51.9 million shares traded. Golden Agri-Resources remained unchanged at S$0.215, with 31.4 million shares traded.

Banking stocks were stronger by afternoon trade. DBS gained 17 Singapore cents or 0.7 per cent to S$25.62, UOB rose 10 Singapore cents or 0.4 per cent to S$26.15 and OCBC increased three Singapore cents or 0.3 per cent to S$11.03, as at 1.02pm.

Other active securities included Mapletree Commercial Trust which fell five Singapore cents or 2.1 per cent to S$2.32, and Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust rose one Singapore cent or 0.3 per cent to S$3.28, as at 1.02pm.

Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific, Japan’s Topix index gained 1.7 per cent as at 10.32am in Tokyo, while South Korea's Kospi index gained 1.6 per cent. The Hang Seng Index increased 1.1 per cent and China's Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.2 per cent, while Australian stocks rose 0.7 per cent.