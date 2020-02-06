You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon up 0.42% on day

Thu, Feb 06, 2020 - 1:38 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Thursday afternoon slightly higher, with the Straits Times Index up 0.42 per cent or 13.51 points on the day to 3,213.64 as at 1.01pm.

Advancers outnumbered decliners 217 to 135, after about 847.9 million securities worth S$499.4 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume as at 1.02pm, BlackGold Natural Resources rose 0.6 Singapore cent or 40 per cent to S$0.021, with 64.9 million shares traded. DISA held steady at S$0.002, with 51.9 million shares traded. Golden Agri-Resources remained unchanged at S$0.215, with 31.4 million shares traded.

Banking stocks were stronger by afternoon trade. DBS gained 17 Singapore cents or 0.7 per cent to S$25.62, UOB rose 10 Singapore cents or 0.4 per cent to S$26.15 and OCBC increased three Singapore cents or 0.3 per cent to S$11.03, as at 1.02pm.

Other active securities included Mapletree Commercial Trust which fell five Singapore cents or 2.1 per cent to S$2.32, and Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust rose one Singapore cent or 0.3 per cent to S$3.28, as at 1.02pm.

SEE ALSO

Singapore shares edge up at open tracking Wall Street rally; STI up 0.5%

Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific, Japan’s Topix index gained 1.7 per cent as at 10.32am in Tokyo, while South Korea's Kospi index gained 1.6 per cent. The Hang Seng Index increased 1.1 per cent and China's Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.2 per cent, while Australian stocks rose 0.7 per cent.

BREAKING

Feb 6, 2020 01:31 PM
Companies & Markets

3 suspected coronavirus cases at Q&M's City Square, Tampines medical clinics

Q&M Dental Group (Singapore) on Thursday said three patients who sought treatment at its medical clinics at City...

Feb 6, 2020 01:24 PM
Government & Economy

Impact of novel coronavirus to be larger but shorter-lived than Sars: StanChart economists

DUE to the fast-spreading novel coronavirus, economists at Standard Chartered Bank expect the global economy to...

Feb 6, 2020 12:28 PM
Garage

Schroders, Ferd among new investors in startup generator Antler

GLOBAL startup generator and early-stage venture capital Antler now counts investment management firm Schroders,...

Feb 6, 2020 12:19 PM
Stocks

Asia: Stocks rise after strong Wall Street moves

[SYDNEY] Stocks in Asia gained after data showed resilience in the US economy and investors speculated the fallout...

Feb 6, 2020 12:08 PM
Technology

Staff making iPhones in central China plant to be quarantined

[TAIPEI] Workers making iPhones at tech giant Foxconn's plant in central China will be quarantined for up to two...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly