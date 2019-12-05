Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon up 0.53% on day

SINGAPORE stocks continued to see healthy intraday gains as trading resumed on Thursday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index advancing 0.53 per cent or 16.85 points on the day to 3,176.64 as at 1.04pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 176 to 92, after about 476.5 million securities worth S$475.8 million changed hands.

Offshore firm Rex International continued to be the most active security by volume, trading up S$0.002 or 1.2 per cent to S$0.174 with 55.8 million shares changing hands.

Golden Agri-Resources was up S$0.01 or 4.7 per cent to S$0.225 after 51.4 million shares changed hands.

Among local lenders, DBS was up S$0.10 or 0.4 per cent to S$25.02 and UOB rose S$0.05 or 0.2 per cent to S$25.43. OCBC was flat at S$10.65.

Other Asian markets were also in the green, with Australia's ASX All Ordinaries Index increasing 74.60 points or 1.11 per cent to 6,789.00 as at 12.34pm SGT.

The Shanghai SE Composite Index was up 9.27 points or 0.32 per cent to 2,887.39, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index advanced 86.32 points or 0.33 per cent to 26,148.88.

Japan's Nikkei 225 Index was up 187.58 points or 0.81 per cent to 23,322.81.