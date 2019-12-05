You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon up 0.53% on day

Thu, Dec 05, 2019 - 1:23 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

SINGAPORE stocks continued to see healthy intraday gains as trading resumed on Thursday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index advancing 0.53 per cent or 16.85 points on the day to 3,176.64 as at 1.04pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 176 to 92, after about 476.5 million securities worth S$475.8 million changed hands.

Offshore firm Rex International continued to be the most active security by volume, trading up S$0.002 or 1.2 per cent to S$0.174 with 55.8 million shares changing hands.

Golden Agri-Resources was up S$0.01 or 4.7 per cent to S$0.225 after 51.4 million shares changed hands.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Among local lenders, DBS was up S$0.10 or 0.4 per cent to S$25.02 and UOB rose S$0.05 or 0.2 per cent to S$25.43. OCBC was flat at S$10.65.

SEE ALSO

Singapore shares open higher on Thursday; STI up 0.47%

Other Asian markets were also in the green, with Australia's ASX All Ordinaries Index increasing 74.60 points or 1.11 per cent to 6,789.00 as at 12.34pm SGT.

The Shanghai SE Composite Index was up 9.27 points or 0.32 per cent to 2,887.39, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index advanced 86.32 points or 0.33 per cent to 26,148.88.

Japan's Nikkei 225 Index was up 187.58 points or 0.81 per cent to 23,322.81.

BREAKING

Dec 5, 2019 01:13 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold prices gain on mixed US-China trade signals

[BENGALURU] Gold prices edged up on Thursday as conflicting signals from Washington and Beijing prolonged the...

Dec 5, 2019 01:12 PM
Companies & Markets

Manulife US Reit joining FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Developed Index

MANULIFE US Reit will be included in the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Developed Index with effect from Dec 23, 2019, the...

Dec 5, 2019 01:00 PM
Banking & Finance

Australian banks likely to take dividend hit from tougher NZ capital rules

[WELLINGTON] Australia's major banks are facing pain on a new front, as New Zealand's announcement on Thursday of...

Dec 5, 2019 12:58 PM
Banking & Finance

Grab launches GrabPay card to tap Asean's US$300b digital economy

GRAB on Thursday launched GrabPay Card, as the ride-hailing firm pushes deeper into the payments space via an Asean...

Dec 5, 2019 12:53 PM
Energy & Commodities

Petrobras says it may divest billions more than forecast

[RIO DE JANEIRO] Brazil's Petrobras could add several billion dollars of assets to its already ambitious five-year...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly