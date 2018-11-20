You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,028.8, down 1.2%

Tue, Nov 20, 2018 - 1:14 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading lower after Tuesday's lunch break, with the Straits Times Index losing 1.2 per cent or 36.27 points to 3,028.8 as at 1.01pm.

Losers heavily outnumbered gainers 216 to 97, as some 695.4 million shares worth S$406 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Rich Capital with 19.94 million shares traded, falling 11.11 per cent or 0.1 Singapore cent to 0.8 Singapore cent. Other actives included Genting Singapore and Ezion.

All three local banks were trading in the red. OCBC Bank saw the largest percentage drop, falling 2.44 per cent or 27 Singapore cents to S$10.82, while UOB shed 1.53 per cent or 37 Singapore cents to S$23.88.

DBS was down 1.38 per cent, or 32 Singapore cents, to S$22.88.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20181120_ABBT12BYJU_3622097.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds

AK_lazwebsite_1911.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Internet economy in South-east Asia to top US$240b by 2025: study

BT_20181120_ABTOYS20_3622033.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Toys 'R' Us Asia just wants to grow up

Most Read

1 EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen
2 Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks
3 Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds
4 Hyflux Ltd sells stake in Indonesian bottled water firm for S$32m
5 SIA flight to Paris early Monday morning returns to Changi Airport after drop in cabin pressure
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181120_ABBT12BYJU_3622097.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds

AK_Hyflux_3110.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Hotel Properties Limited, Hyflux, SATS

dbs1.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS makes new appointments to boost transaction banking

Nov 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Refinancing risk in Asia to 'remain low and manageable' over next 5 years: study

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening