Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,028.8, down 1.2%

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading lower after Tuesday's lunch break, with the Straits Times Index losing 1.2 per cent or 36.27 points to 3,028.8 as at 1.01pm.

Losers heavily outnumbered gainers 216 to 97, as some 695.4 million shares worth S$406 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Rich Capital with 19.94 million shares traded, falling 11.11 per cent or 0.1 Singapore cent to 0.8 Singapore cent. Other actives included Genting Singapore and Ezion.

All three local banks were trading in the red. OCBC Bank saw the largest percentage drop, falling 2.44 per cent or 27 Singapore cents to S$10.82, while UOB shed 1.53 per cent or 37 Singapore cents to S$23.88.

DBS was down 1.38 per cent, or 32 Singapore cents, to S$22.88.