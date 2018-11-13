You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,050.1, down 0.6% on day

Tue, Nov 13, 2018 - 1:22 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading lower after Tuesday's lunch break, with the Straits Times Index retreating 0.6 per cent, or 18.05 points, to 3,050.1 as at 1.02pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 222 to 113, as some 1.09 billion shares worth S$543.7 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was ThaiBev with 38 million shares changing hands, rising 2.31 per cent or 1.5 Singapore cents to 66.5 Singapore cents. Other actives included Genting Singapore and Rex International.

Among active index stocks, DBS slid 1.1 per cent or 26 Singapore cents to S$23.26, while UOB shed 1.43 per cent or 35 Singapore cents to S$24.14. Telco Singtel also lost 0.33 per cent or one Singapore cent to S$3.04.

