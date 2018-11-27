Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,100.7, up 0.22%

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading higher on Tuesday's market reopen, with the Straits Times Index moving up 0.22 per cent, or 7.32 points to 3,100.7.

As at 1pm, gainers outpaced losers at 146 to 134 as some 960.8 million shares worth S$501.1 million changed hands.

Actively traded counters included Ezion, down 2.33 per cent to S$0.042 with 29.33 million shares traded, and Thai Beverage, down 5.97 per cent to S$0.63 with 25.21 million shares traded.

Among active index stocks, local banks gained. DBS rose close to one per cent to S$23.81, UOB gained 0.85 per cent to S$24.84, while OCBC Bank was up 0.63 per cent to S$11.14.