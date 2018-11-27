You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,100.7, up 0.22%

Tue, Nov 27, 2018 - 1:19 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading higher on Tuesday's market reopen, with the Straits Times Index moving up 0.22 per cent, or 7.32 points to 3,100.7.

As at 1pm, gainers outpaced losers at 146 to 134 as some 960.8 million shares worth S$501.1 million changed hands.

Actively traded counters included Ezion, down 2.33 per cent to S$0.042 with 29.33 million shares traded, and Thai Beverage, down 5.97 per cent to S$0.63 with 25.21 million shares traded. 

Among active index stocks, local banks gained. DBS rose close to one per cent to S$23.81, UOB gained 0.85 per cent to S$24.84, while OCBC Bank was up 0.63 per cent to S$11.14.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Sing Investments & Finance.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates

BT_20181127_LMXKWEE27__3628042.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Real Estate

Upset Pines members demand city club membership or compensation

2018-11-20T112020Z_1120952175_RC1FC4D12DF0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-NOBLE-GROUP-INVESTIGATION.JPG
Nov 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble probe: Timing matters less than thoroughness

Most Read

1 Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks
2 Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates
3 Singapore High Court grants sale order to Goodluck Garden en bloc
4 Where to park your funds? Well, it depends
5 Golden Wall Centre sold en bloc for S$276.2m to Hotel 81 owner
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nz-SKYLINE-271118.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore services sector revenue up by 8% in Q3

Nov 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hi-P major shareholder mulls deal, raising possibility of deal for rest of manufacturer's shares

Sing Investments & Finance.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates

tuas.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Real Estate

JTC launches Tuas, Tampines sites under Industrial Government Land Sales programme

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening