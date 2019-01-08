Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,111.99, up 0.3% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on higher ground on Tuesday afternoon amid US-China trade talks, with the Straits Times Index up 0.3 per cent or 9.19 points to 3,111.99 as at 1.03pm.

Advancers outnumbered decliners 162 to 147, with about 873.13 million shares worth S$403.58 million changing hands.

Alongside the lack of concrete breakthroughs in the trade talks so far, technology stocks pointed down. Creative Technology lost 1.82 per cent to S$3.77, while Venture Corp declined about 1.17 per cent to S$14.28.