Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,208.37, up 0.8% on day

Tue, Mar 26, 2019 - 1:19 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE stocks resumed afternoon trading in positive territory on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 25.45 points, or 0.8 per cent to 3,208.37 as at 1.02pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 184 to 131, after about 476.6 million shares worth S$432.8 million exchanged hands.

Among the most heavily traded counters, SingHaiyi gained 5.4 per cent , or 0.5 Singapore cent to 9.7 Singapore cents apiece, with 33.2 million shares traded, while Sino Grandness was up 3.3 per cent, or 0.2 Singapore cent to 6.3 Singapore cents, with 19.7 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included Frasers Commercial Trust, which fell 2.1 per cent, or three Singapore cents to S$1.43, and ComfortDelGro which gained 2 per cent, or five Singapore cents to S$2.56.

