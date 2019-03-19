Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,212.34, down 0.02% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed afternoon trading in negative territory on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index losing 0.62 point, or 0.02 per cent on the day to 3,212.34 as at 1.01pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 158 to 129, after about 448.1 million shares worth S$478.7 million exchanged hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, YZJ Shipbuilding gained 2.8 per cent, or four Singapore cents to S$1.49, with 37.6 million shares traded; while Genting Singapore lost 1 per cent, or one Singapore cent to S$1, with 36.5 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included ComfortDelGro which was up 1.6 per cent, or four Singapore cents to S$2.50, and CapitaLand Commercial Trust which lost 2 per cent, or four Singapore cents to S$1.94.