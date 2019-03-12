You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,226.14, up 1.1% on day

Tue, Mar 12, 2019 - 1:14 PM
SINGAPORE stocks resumed afternoon trading in positive territory on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index rising 34.72 points, or 1.1 per cent on the day to 3,226.14 as at 1.03pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 217 to 128, after about 583.4 million shares worth S$488.7 million exchanged hands. 

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Rex International was up 5.6 per cent, or 0.4 Singapore cent to 7.6 Singapore cents, with 43.3 million shares traded. 

Other active stocks included Hi-P which gained 4.7 per cent, or eight Singapore cents to S$1.80, AEM Holdings which rose 4.1 per cent, or five Singapore cents to S$1.28; and City Developments Limited which was up 3.5 per cent, or S$0.31 to S$9.12 apiece. 

