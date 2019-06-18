Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,235.46, up 0.86% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Tuesday afternoon in positive territory, with the Straits Times Index up 0.86 per cent or 27.47 points to 3,235.46, on the day as at 1.01pm.

Advancers outnumbers decliners 186 to 122, after about 763.74 million securities worth S$589.18 million changed hands.

The most heavily traded by volume was ESR-Reit, which slipped 6.20 per cent or 3.5 Singapore cents to S$0.53, with 31.9 million units traded as at 1.01pm. The real estate investment trust (Reit) announced on Tuesday morning that it will issue about 194 million new units under its upsized private placement to raise S$100 million.

NetLink NBN Trust gained 1.72 per cent or 1.5 Singapore cents to 88.5 cents with 25.7 million units being traded.

Y Ventures also saw heavy volume, with 19.66 million shares changing hands while its share price jumped 22.55 per cent or 2.3 Singapore cents to 12.5 cents as at 1.01pm. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Tuesday morning queried the Catalist-listed e-commerce firm on “unusual price movements” in its shares after the counter surged in morning trade. This is SGX’s second query to Y Ventures in the past three months.

Other active counters included Singtel which rose 0.6 per cent or two Singapore cents to S$3.36 on a cum-dividend basis, and CapitaLand Commercial Trust which gained 1.93 per cent or four cents to S$2.11.

United Overseas Bank (UOB) moved up 1.87 per cent or 47 Singapore cents on the day to S$25.58 as at 1.01pm. UOB shares have gained more than 4 per cent from a week ago, when it closed at S$24.53 on June 11.

Other banking stocks likewise rose on Tuesday’s afternoon trade. DBS increased 0.61 per cent or 15 cents to S$24.82, while OCBC Bank headed up 1.11 per cent or 12 cents to S$10.92 as at 1.01pm.

TrickleStar, which made its Catalist debut on Tuesday at an opening price of S$0.265, was trading at S$0.315 as at 1.02pm, up 5.5 Singapore cents from its initial public offering price of S$0.26.