Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,258.35, up 1%

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading 1 per cent higher on Tuesday after the lunch break, with the Straits Times Index rising 32.73 points to 3,258.35 as at 1:01pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 180 to 138, as some 581.1 million shares worth S$409.6 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Nico Steel with 92.11 million shares traded, doubling in price to 0.2 Singapore cent. Other actives included Noble Group with 33.8 million shares traded, down 4.03 per cent to 14.3 Singapore cents, and DISA with 18 million shares traded, flat at 0.8 Singapore cent.

Active index stocks included DBS Bank, which advanced 1.63 per cent to S$25.60, and OCBC Bank, climbing 2.31 per cent to S$11.52.