Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,267.53, up 0.1% on day

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading on Tuesday afternoon on higher ground, with the Straits Times Index up 1.56 points or 0.1 per cent to 3,267.53 as at 1.07pm.

About 564.6 million securities worth S$354.6 million in total changed hands. Losers outnumbered gainers 179 to 130.

The most actively traded stock was index stock Genting Singapore. The casino operator's counter was flat at S$1.10 with 21.6 million shares changing hands.

Other STI constiuents also saw considerable trading in the early session. ThaiBev shares were trading down 2.5 Singapore cents or 3.1 per cent at 79.5 Singapore cents with 11.0 million shares changing hands, while shares in Yangzijiang Shipbuilding were lower by one Singapore cent or 0.7 per cent at S$1.39 with 9.4 million shares traded.

Among financials, DBS Group Holdings, which released its full year 2018 earnings on Monday morning were flat at S$25.20.

Meanwhile, shares of enterprise hardware supplier Procurri Corporation slumped on Tuesday morning after it said a proposed investor New State Capital Partners has withdrawn its acquisition offer. The counter was trading at S$0.29, down 6.45 per cent or two Singapore cents.