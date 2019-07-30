Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,351.97, up 0.17% on day

SINGAPORE stocks were muted when trading resumed on Tuesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index inching up 0.17 per cent or 5.58 points on the day to 3,351.97 as at 1.03pm.

Advancers outnumbers decliners 166 to 154, after about 622.7 million securities worth S$496.6 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume was Libra which lost 21.57 per cent or 1.1 Singapore cent to four cents with 18.1 million shares traded as at 1.03pm. CapitaLand Commercial Trust gained 0.48 per cent or one cent to S$2.10 with 17 million shares changing hands, while NetLink NBN Trust was flat at 85.5 cents with 10.6 million shares traded. Thai Beverage gained 2.41 per cent or two cents to S$0.85 with 10.1 million shares traded.

As for banking stocks, OCBC gained 0.09 per cent or one cent to S$11.72, while UOB declined 0.19 per cent or five cents to S$26.69 as at 1.03pm.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

DBS also fell, losing 0.26 per cent or seven cents to S$26.57 on a cum-dividend basis. On Monday, the bank reported a 17 per cent jump in second-quarter net profit to S$1.37 billion. DBS chief executive Piyush Gupta said at the results briefing that the bank is “relatively confident” about taking on digital bank challengers.

Other active securities during Tuesday's afternoon trade included Singtel which rose 2.42 per cent or eight cents to S$3.38, and City Developments Limited which moved up 2.81 per cent or 27 cents to S$9.88.

Delong Holdings also surged 15.81 per cent or 95 cents to S$6.96 as at 1.03pm. The steelmaker's chief executive on Monday revived his bid to privatise the company, even as the securities watchdog ruled that an aborted buy-out attempt in late 2018 breached Singapore’s takeover code.