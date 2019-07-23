You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,366.95, up 0.29% on day

Tue, Jul 23, 2019 - 1:48 PM
SINGAPORE stocks edged up as trading resumed on Tuesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index gaining 0.29 per cent or 9.73 points to 3,366.95 as at 1.03pm ahead of news of rate cuts by major central banks. 

On the Singapore bourse, gainers outnumbered losers 175 to 132, or about four securities up for every three down, after 612.9 million securities worth S$372.2 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Sino Grandness was up 2 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.051; while Jadason Enterprises headed up 2.5 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.041 with 11.7 million shares traded. Hutchison Port Holdings Trust moved up 2.3 per cent or US$0.005 to US$0.225 with 10.7 million shares traded. 

Active index stocks included Singtel, flat at S$3.52; Singapore Press Holdings, flat at S$2.25.

Meanwhile, banking stocks like DBS Group Holdings was down 0.04 per cent or S$0.01 to S$26.55; United Overseas Bank was down 0.04 per cent or S$0.01 to S$26.79; and OCBC Bank was up 0.1 per cent or S$0.01 to S$11.65.

Shares of Catalist-listed DLF Holdings and mainboard-listed corn refiner Luzhou Bio-Chem were also trading flat at S$0.19 and S$0.014 respectively after warning of profit losses. DLF Holdings said on Tuesday that it expects to report a significant loss for H1 2019 due to weak revenue arising from the challenging environment which the group operates in, while Luzhou Bio-Chem Technology expects to report a net loss for its second quarter ended June 30

Other Asian markets also traded stronger, with Tokyo ending its morning trade 0.9 per cent higher, Hong Kong rising 0.3 per cent and Shanghai adding 0.2 per cent. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.3 per cent by 0140 GMT. 

