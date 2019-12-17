You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon down 0.05% on day

Tue, Dec 17, 2019 - 1:38 PM
SINGAPORE shares resumed trading in negative territory on Tuesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index slipping 0.05 per cent, or 1.64 points to 3,204.45 as at 1.01pm. 

Gainers outnumbered losers 161 to 134, after about 585.9 million shares worth S$395.7 million changed hands. 

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Golden Agri-Resources was flat at 21.5 Singapore cents, with 46.6 million shares traded, while Rex International lost 1.1 per cent, or 0.2 Singapore cent to 18.6 cents, with 20.1 million shares traded. 

Banking stocks also faltered by the afternoon trade. DBS declined 0.5 per cent, or 12 Singapore cents to S$25.58, United Overseas Bank lost 0.6 per cent, or 15 Singapore cents to S$26.27, and OCBC Bank inched 0.1 per cent, or one Singapore cent lower to S$10.90. 

Other active index stocks included Singapore Press Holdings which gained 1.9 per cent, or four Singapore cents to S$2.14, and Mapletree Commercial Trust which rose 1.3 per cent, or three Singapore cents to S$2.30. 

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was down 0.9 per cent, or one Singapore cent to S$1.09, and CapitaLand shed 0.8 per cent, or three Singapore cents to S$3.65. 

Singtel rose 0.9 per cent, or three Singapore cents to S$3.40 after the chairman of Temasek International, Lee Theng Kiat was named chairman-designate of the telco on Monday.  

Separately, Oxley Holdings fell 1.4 per cent, or 0.5 Singapore cent to 35.5 Singapore cents. The mainboard-listed developer announced last night that it is selling an office block in Dublin for 115 million euros (S$173.6 million) to Irish commercial property fund Iput.

Meanwhile, Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust gained 1.3 per cent, or one Singapore cent to 80.5 cents, after the trust on Tuesday said it will dispose of 12 properties in Europe. The agreed property sales price of the portfolio is 65.7 million euros (S$99.2 million). 

The slightly bearish sentiment on the Singapore bourse on Tuesday afternoon also comes after it was reported that Singapore's non-oil exports continued to contract in November, mainly due to shrinking electronic exports. 

