You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon down 2.49% on day

Tue, Jan 28, 2020 - 1:30 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

SINGAPORE stocks continued their morning sell-off as trading resumed on Tuesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index declining 2.49 per cent or 80.66 points on the day to 3,159.36 as at 1.05pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 406 to 68, after 1.53 billion securities worth S$1.24 billion changed hands.

Medtecs International remained the most traded security by volume, surging S$0.043 or 41.4 per cent to S$0.147 on 183.5 million shares traded, while fellow healthcare stock Healthway Medical climbed S$0.007 or 18 per cent to S$0.046 with 82.1 million shares changing hands.

Catalist-listed investment firm CWX Global was up S$0.001 or 25 per cent to S$0.005 with 161.4 million shares traded.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Singtel was the most traded security by value, down S$0.05 or 1.5 per cent to S$3.34 on 46.1 million shares traded.

SEE ALSO

Singapore shares tumble at open after Wall St falls on virus fears; STI down 2.25%

The three local banks continued to see red. DBS fell S$0.61 or 2.3 per cent to S$25.59, UOB declined S$0.56 or 2.1 per cent to S$25.79, and OCBC lost S$0.26 or 2.3 per cent to S$10.84.

Other markets in Asia also fell amid mounting fears over the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus.

BREAKING

Jan 28, 2020 01:16 PM
Banking & Finance

MAS linking payment services firms with legal help as new law comes into force

IN line with the newly introduced Payment Services Act, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has initiated a...

Jan 28, 2020 01:08 PM
Government & Economy

Bolton revelations roil Trump trial, witness push grows

[WASHINGTON] Donald Trump's lawyers, eager to attain his swift acquittal, pushed back forcefully on Monday against...

Jan 28, 2020 01:02 PM
Government & Economy

Carney swansong may see Bank of England cut rate

[LONDON] Bank of England governor Mark Carney steers his final interest-rate meeting this week that could end with a...

Jan 28, 2020 12:35 PM
Stocks

Asia: Markets roiled on Wuhan virus fears; STI down 2.6%

ASIAN equities returned from the Chinese New Year (CNY) break awash in a sea of red as mounting fears over the...

Jan 28, 2020 12:23 PM
Transport

GM to pour billions into hub for electric and self-driving cars

[DETROIT] General Motors said Monday that it was investing US$2.2 billion in a Detroit plant where it will produce...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly