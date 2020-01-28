Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon down 2.49% on day

SINGAPORE stocks continued their morning sell-off as trading resumed on Tuesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index declining 2.49 per cent or 80.66 points on the day to 3,159.36 as at 1.05pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 406 to 68, after 1.53 billion securities worth S$1.24 billion changed hands.

Medtecs International remained the most traded security by volume, surging S$0.043 or 41.4 per cent to S$0.147 on 183.5 million shares traded, while fellow healthcare stock Healthway Medical climbed S$0.007 or 18 per cent to S$0.046 with 82.1 million shares changing hands.

Catalist-listed investment firm CWX Global was up S$0.001 or 25 per cent to S$0.005 with 161.4 million shares traded.

Singtel was the most traded security by value, down S$0.05 or 1.5 per cent to S$3.34 on 46.1 million shares traded.

The three local banks continued to see red. DBS fell S$0.61 or 2.3 per cent to S$25.59, UOB declined S$0.56 or 2.1 per cent to S$25.79, and OCBC lost S$0.26 or 2.3 per cent to S$10.84.

Other markets in Asia also fell amid mounting fears over the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus.