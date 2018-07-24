Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon trading at 3,304.33, up 0.3% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading higher on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index advancing 10.62 points, or 0.3 per cent to 3,304.33 as at 1.09pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 190 to 123, after about 796.6 million shares worth S$531.7 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was YZJ Shipbuilding SG, which rose S$0.06 to S$0.925 with 36.2 million shares traded.

Other active index stocks included Venture Corp which was down 4.8 per cent to S$17.38, and DBS which was up 0.9 per cent to S$26.23.