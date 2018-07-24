You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon trading at 3,304.33, up 0.3% on day

Tue, Jul 24, 2018 - 1:21 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading higher on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index advancing 10.62 points, or 0.3 per cent to 3,304.33 as at 1.09pm. 

Gainers outnumbered losers 190 to 123, after about 796.6 million shares worth S$531.7 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was YZJ Shipbuilding SG, which rose S$0.06 to S$0.925 with 36.2 million shares traded.

Other active index stocks included Venture Corp which was down 4.8 per cent to S$17.38, and DBS which was up 0.9 per cent to S$26.23.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180724_JLAUDIT24_3509096.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services

BT_20180724_MRKOHDZGU_3509236.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him

BP_OCBC_240718_2.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks step up pace of cutting, reskilling tellers

Most Read

1 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Keppel Corp, SembMarine, Chip Eng Seng, Lum Chang, SMJ International
2 Currency war erupts, threatening to ripple across global markets
3 OCBC to cut half of teller jobs in next 2 years in digital banking push; all affected staff to be retrained
4 Nikko AM offers new SGD corporate bond ETF
5 Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_DBS_240718_44.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS launches new property marketplace

Jul 24, 2018
Startups

Shopmatic captures emerging market growth with a little help from its friends

BP_Horizon Towers_240718_43.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Real Estate

Citing recent cooling measures, Horizon Towers extends tender closing date

Jul 24, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Mapletree Logistics Trust, Hutchinson Port Holdings Trust, Citic Envirotech, Vard, Ascott Reit, Yoma Strategic

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening