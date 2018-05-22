You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon trading at 3,552.41, up 0.1%

Tue, May 22, 2018 - 1:14 PM
SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading higher on Tuesday afternoon with the Straits Times Index moving up 4.18 points, or 0.1 per cent to 3,552.41 at 1.01pm. 

Losers outnumbered gainers 156 to 135, after about 527.3 million shares worth S$388.7 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counters by volume were Magnus Energy, which was flat at 0.1 Singapore cent with 124.3 million shares traded; and Ezion which rose 2.5 per cent to S$0.124 with 100.6 million shares traded. 

Other active index stocks included Venture Corp which fell 1.9 per cent to S$21.35; and Genting Singapore which was up by 0.8 per cent to S$1.31. 

