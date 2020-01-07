You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon up 0.8% on day

Tue, Jan 07, 2020 - 1:20 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading in positive territory on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 0.8 per cent, or 24.89 points to 3,243.75 as at 1.02pm. 

Gainers outnumbered losers 208 to 103, after about 842.9 million shares worth S$518.7 million changed hands. 

Among the most heavily traded by volume, AusGroup jumped 12.8 per cent, or 0.6 Singapore cent to 5.3 Singapore cents with 102.2 million shares traded, while MarcoPolo Marine gained 13.7 per cent, or 0.3 Singapore cent to 2.5 Singapore cents with 74.2 million shares traded. 

Banking stocks also rose amid a sea of green on the Singapore bourse. DBS gained 0.8 per cent, or 21 Singapore cents to S$26.07, United Overseas Bank advanced 1.2 per cent, or 32 Singapore cents to S$26.69, and OCBC Bank added 1 per cent, or 11 Singapore cents to S$11.03. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Other active index stocks included Wilmar International which rose 2.7 per cent, or 11 Singapore cents to S$4.26, and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding which was up 2.6 per cent, or three Singapore cents to S$1.18. 

SEE ALSO

Singapore shares open higher on Tuesday; STI up 0.74%

BREAKING

Jan 7, 2020 01:08 PM
Companies & Markets

M&A, yield play to drive Singapore equities market: Credit Suisse report

MERGERS and acquisitions (M&A) and high dividend yield will drive Singapore's equities market in 2020 amid...

Jan 7, 2020 01:02 PM
Banking & Finance

Internet group Sea first to go solo in bid for digital full bank licence

INTERNET group Sea, formerly known as Garena, is the first applicant to go solo in its bid for a digital full bank...

Jan 7, 2020 12:53 PM
Companies & Markets

Jetstar outranks SIA for on-time performance: report

IT seems like going on a budget might be good sometimes. 

Jan 7, 2020 12:40 PM
Banking & Finance

StanChart's new public portal offers real-time tracking of cross-border payments

STANDARD Chartered has launched a publicly accessible portal which allows cross-border payments to be traced real-...

Jan 7, 2020 12:32 PM
Government & Economy

Ghosn escape breaks up legal 'dream team'

[TOKYO] Carlos Ghosn's dramatic escape from Japan has brought down the curtain on his "dream team" legal defence,...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly