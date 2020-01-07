Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon up 0.8% on day

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading in positive territory on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 0.8 per cent, or 24.89 points to 3,243.75 as at 1.02pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 208 to 103, after about 842.9 million shares worth S$518.7 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, AusGroup jumped 12.8 per cent, or 0.6 Singapore cent to 5.3 Singapore cents with 102.2 million shares traded, while MarcoPolo Marine gained 13.7 per cent, or 0.3 Singapore cent to 2.5 Singapore cents with 74.2 million shares traded.

Banking stocks also rose amid a sea of green on the Singapore bourse. DBS gained 0.8 per cent, or 21 Singapore cents to S$26.07, United Overseas Bank advanced 1.2 per cent, or 32 Singapore cents to S$26.69, and OCBC Bank added 1 per cent, or 11 Singapore cents to S$11.03.

Other active index stocks included Wilmar International which rose 2.7 per cent, or 11 Singapore cents to S$4.26, and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding which was up 2.6 per cent, or three Singapore cents to S$1.18.