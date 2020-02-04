You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon up 1.29% on day

Tue, Feb 04, 2020 - 1:26 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Tuesday afternoon in positive territory, with the Straits Times Index up 1.29 per cent or 40.12 points on the day to 3,156.43 as at 1.03pm.

Advancers outnumbered decliners 247 to 131, after about 974 million securities worth S$576.7 million changed hands. 

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Asiatic gained 0.1 Singapore cent or 12.5 per cent to 0.9 cent with 96.6 million shares traded, Medtecs International lost 0.8 Singapore cent or 6.4 per cent to 11.8 cents, with 67.5 million shares traded. MDR held steady at S$0.001, after 32.7 million shares changed hands.

Banking stocks were all on stronger ground in the afternoon trade. DBS rose 23 Singapore cents or 0.9 per cent to S$25.13, UOB went up 34 cents or 1.3 per cent to S$25.64 and OCBC gained 16 cents or 1.5 per cent to S$10.87. 

Other active securities included Singtel which gained six Singapore cents or 1.9 per cent to S$3.30 and Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, which rose five cents or 1.6 per cent to S$3.18 on a cum-dividend basis. 

Elsewhere in Asia-Pacific, markets were on the rise. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.0 per cent, led by gains in South Korea and Australia, while Japan's Nikkei inched up 0.1 per cent.

