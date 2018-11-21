Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wed trading at 3,039.17, up 0.4% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed afternoon trading in positive territory on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index advancing 12.18 points, or 0.4 per cent to 3,039.17 as at 1pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 173 to 118, after about 835.1 million shares worth S$374.1 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Nam Cheong, which was flat at 0.9 Singapore cent with 20.6 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included Best World which was up 8.7 per cent, or 17 Singapore cents to S$2.12, and OCBC which rose 1.2 per cent, or 13 Singapore cents to S$10.94.