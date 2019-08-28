Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon at 3,068.44, up 0.03% on day

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading in positive territory on Wednesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index gaining 0.03 per cent, or 0.92 point to 3,068.44 as at 1.05pm.

Decliners outnumbered advancers 172 to 128, after about 392.3 million shares worth S$410 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, YZJ Shipbuilding was flat at 90.5 Singapore cents, with 17.1 million shares traded, while Singtel fell 0.9 per cent, or three cents to S$3.17, with 15.1 million shares traded.

Banking stocks traded mixed by the afternoon trade - DBS was flat at S$24.17, UOB gained 0.2 per cent, or four cents to S$24.50, and OCBC slipped 0.5 per cent, or five cents to S$10.53.

Other active stocks included Sembcorp Marine which fell 4.2 per cent, or five cents to S$1.13, and Singapore Press Holdings, which was down 1.5 per cent, or three cents to S$1.96.

Elsewhere, Asian equities diverged in the absence of new drivers from the intractable US-China trade war. Japan's Topix was flat, while Australian stocks rose 0.2 per cent, and South Korea's Kospi added 0.4 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped 0.1 per cent, and China's Shanghai Composite fell 0.3 per cent.