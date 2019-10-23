You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon at 3,138.41, down 0.7% on day

Wed, Oct 23, 2019 - 1:29 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading in negative territory on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index losing 0.7 per cent, or 22.26 points to 3,138.41 as at 1pm. 

Decliners outnumbered advancers 189 to 114, after about 480.6 million shares worth S$468.1 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Sembcorp Marine gained 3.7 per cent, or five Singapore cents to S$1.40, with 26.3 million shares traded, while watch-listed SunMoon Food was flat at 6.9 Singapore cents, with 18.2 million shares traded. 

Financials also faltered by the afternoon trade. DBS slipped 0.4 per cent, or nine cents to S$24.82, OCBC Bank shed 0.6 per cent, or six cents to S$10.65, and United Overseas Bank dropped 0.5 per cent, or 14 cents to S$25.75. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Other active index stocks included Venture Corp which tumbled 1.8 per cent, or 27 Singapore cents to S$15.11, and CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT) which was down 1 per cent, or two cents to S$2.03. 

CCT on Wednesday announced that its distribution per unit for the third-quarter ended Sept 30 remained unchanged at 2.2 Singapore cents from a year ago. 

Meanwhile, Singtel dipped 0.9 per cent, or three cents to S$3.23. Earlier this week, Singtel and OCBC moved to link their digital wallet platforms, and BT reported that Singtel will need a digital bank licence to become a major e-payment player.

Elsewhere, most Asian equities fell as investors monitored geopolitical developments, while the pound extended its slide following the latest Brexit drama. 

Japan's Topix index added 0.1 per cent, and South Korea's Kospi lost 0.5 per cent. 

Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.9 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.3 per cent, and Australian stocks dropped 0.2 per cent. 

In a research note on Wednesday, IG market strategist Pan Jingyi said: "Alongside Brexit, the relatively mixed set of earnings out of the US overnight provides poor leads for Asia markets going into the midweek session."
Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly