Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon at 3,170.88, up 0.01% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading in positive territory on Wednesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index inching up 0.01 per cent or 0.41 point on the day to 3,170.88 as at 1.02pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 164 to 158, after about 494.3 million shares worth S$550.2 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, YZJ Shipbuilding fell 2.9 per cent, or four Singapore cents to S$1.33, with 27.1 million shares traded, while Genting Singapore gained 0.6 per cent, or 0.5 cent to 87.5 cents, with 14.2 million shares traded.

Banking stocks traded mixed following the midday break - DBS added 0.4 per cent, or 11 Singapore cents to S$24.99, UOB gained 0.5 per cent or 13 cents to S$25.79 on a cum-dividend basis, and OCBC, which was also trading on a cum-dividend basis, lost 0.2 per cent, or two cents to S$11.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Other active index stocks included Singtel which lost 1.5 per cent, or five cents to S$3.26, and ComfortDelGro which gained 1.9 per cent, or five cents to S$2.72.

This comes after the transport giant announced earlier this week that it is expanding into the heavy vehicle leasing business, with the addition of five trucks to its rental fleet. The five prime movers have been leased out to Haulio, a logistics tech startup that ComfortDelGro invested in through its US$100 million corporate venture capital fund.

Elsewhere, Asian stocks traded mixed with Japan's Topix falling 0.3 per cent, while Australian stocks rose 0.7 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.6 per cent - on track for a sixth session of decline - as violent protests and escalating US-China trade tensions continue to unnerve investors.

Shanghai's Composite index was flat and South Korean stocks were little changed, data from Bloomberg shows.

Meanwhile, US futures fell with futures on the S&P 500 Index slipping 0.6 per cent. The underlying gauge rose 1.3 per cent on Tuesday.