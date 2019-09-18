Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon at 3,172.46, down 0.33% on day

SINGAPORE stocks lost their morning gains by the time trading resumed Wednesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index down 0.33 per cent or 10.54 points on the day to 3,172.46 as at 1.07pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 154 to 124, after about 504.9 million securities worth S$408.8 million changed hands.

Rex International remained the most heavily traded by volume, slipping 3.23 per cent or 0.3 Singapore cent to S$0.09 with 43.5 million shares traded as at 1.07pm. Keppel Infrastructure Trust was flat at S$0.52 with 15 million units changing hands.

Mapletree Industrial Trust continued to see active trading after it closed its private placement round which raised S$400 million. It climbed 4.29 per cent or 10 cents to S$2.43 with 14.9 million units traded as at 1.07pm.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Banking stocks faltered by the afternoon trade. DBS tumbled 1.07 per cent or 27 cents to S$25.03, UOB fell 1.33 per cent or 35 cents to S$25.90, and OCBC lost 0.54 per cent or six cents to S$10.97.

Other active index counters included Mapletree Commercial Trust which rose 2.32 per cent or five cents to S$2.21.

Keppel DC Reit’s rally cooled in the afternoon, with its units rising 0.52 per cent or one Singapore cent to S$1.94 with 9 million shares traded as at 1.07pm. It had gained 1.6 per cent or three cents to S$1.96 in the early morning trade, following its Tuesday hot streak when it surged 8 per cent.