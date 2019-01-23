Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon at 3,186.03, down 0.2% on day

SINGAPORE stocks fell on Wednesday afternoon's trading resumption, with the Straits Times Index declining 0.21 per cent or 6.68 points to 3,186.03 as at 1.04pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 160 to 128, or about five securities down for every four up. About 666.8 million securities worth S$438.5 million changed hands.

The most actively traded stock was Genting Singapore, which stayed flat at S$1.09 with 29.4 million shares traded.

Other actives included Rex International and Advance SCT.