You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon at 3,186.03, down 0.2% on day

Wed, Jan 23, 2019 - 1:15 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

SL_sgx_220119_49.jpg
SINGAPORE stocks fell on Wednesday afternoon's trading resumption, with the Straits Times Index declining 0.21 per cent or 6.68 points to 3,186.03 as at 1.04pm.
PHOTO: ST FILE

SINGAPORE stocks fell on Wednesday afternoon's trading resumption, with the Straits Times Index declining 0.21 per cent or 6.68 points to 3,186.03 as at 1.04pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 160 to 128, or about five securities down for every four up. About 666.8 million securities worth S$438.5 million changed hands.

The most actively traded stock was Genting Singapore, which stayed flat at S$1.09 with 29.4 million shares traded.

Other actives included Rex International and Advance SCT.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190123_JLCC23_3675714.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector

SL_US_170119_24.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

No US recession in 2019, although economist warn of self-fulfilling prophecy

BT_20190123_NBBREXIT23_3675919.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Firm sterling points towards support for May's strategy

Most Read

1 Run-down buildings are hot property in land-scarce Hong Kong
2 SMEs need help in enterprise and tech road-mapping: SBF
3 If Hyflux has found a white knight, why are stakeholders still in distress?
4 The man who sold Thai Express returns
5 Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_sgp_230119_44.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's headline, core inflation pick up in December; prices expected to rise faster in 2019

SL_loufu_230119_38.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Koufu, TEE International, CapitaMall Trust, Keppel DC Reit, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Suntec Reit

Photo 1.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Mall Trust DPU up 3.1% to 2.99 S cents for Q4

Jan 23, 2019
Garage

Singapore-based GBCI Ventures opens US$100m smart city fund

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening