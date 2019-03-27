Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon at 3,212.71, up 0.4% on day

SINGAPORE stocks rose on Wednesday afternoon's trading resumption, with the Straits Times Index advancing 0.39 per cent or 12.43 points on the day to 3,212.71 as at 1.03pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 191 to 125, or about three securities up for every two down, after 588.45 million securities worth S$480.03 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Keppel Infrastructure Trust, which lost 0.5 Singapore cent or 1.07 per cent to S$0.46 with 64.3 million units traded.

Active index stocks included ThaiBev and Rex International Holding.