Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon at 3,245.2, down 0.9% on day

Wed, Jul 11, 2018 - 1:21 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading lower on Wednesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index down 0.9 per cent or 29.63 points to 3,245.2 as at 1.04pm.

About 1.15 billion shares worth S$588 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.51 per share. Losers outnumbered gainers 234 to 103.

The most actively traded stock was Ezion Holdings, which fell S$0.003 to S$0.086 with 42.6 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Genting Singapore and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.

