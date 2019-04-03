You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon at 3,308.15, up 0.86% on day

Wed, Apr 03, 2019 - 1:21 PM
SINGAPORE stocks edged up as trading resumed on Wednesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index advancing 0.86 per cent or 28.37 points on the day to 3,308.15 as at 1.04pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 185 to 147, or about five securities up for every four down, after 569.2 million securities worth S$639.3 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Rex International Holding moved up 3.9 per cent or S$0.003 to S$0.081 with 30.3 million shares traded. Keppel Infrastructure Trust headed down 1.1 per cent or S$0.005 to S$0.46 with 20.2 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, up 2.3 per cent or S$0.60 to S$26.67 and OCBC Bank, up 1.7 per cent or S$0.19 to S$11.54.

