You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon at 3,319.77, down 0.6% on day

Wed, Aug 08, 2018 - 1:17 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading on Wednesday afternoon on lower ground, with the Straits Times Index down 0.6 per cent or 20.23 points to 3,319.77 as at 1.02pm.

About 1.06 billion shares worth S$690 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.65 per share.

Losers outnumbered gainers 159 to 125.

The most actively traded stock was Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, which rose S$0.065 to S$0.975 with 53 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included ThaiBev and Genting Singapore.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

file6zc5dpj2acx5kd0dcz3.jpg
Aug 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Business prospects dim for second half; small firms to be badly hit

BT_20180808_JLGRAB_3525559.jpg
Aug 8, 2018
Banking & Finance

GrabPay trains sight on govt efforts in e-payment collaboration

BP_Youtrip_070818_63_0.jpg
Aug 8, 2018
Startups

EZ-Link, Mastercard, You Tech launch e-wallet

Most Read

1 ‘Too little too late’: bankruptcy booms among older Americans
2 The Tre Ver sells over 140 of 200 units in first 3 hours of launch
3 Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Raffles Medical, Manulife US Reit, Sasseur Reit
4 Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown
5 EZ-Link, You Technologies, Mastercard launch multi-currency mobile wallet with no fees
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

2018-08-06T044712Z_503813928_RC15C666AE50_RTRMADP_3_SINGTEL-RESULTS.JPG
Aug 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q1 profit down 7% on weaker results from Airtel, Telkomsel

nz-condo03-080818.jpg
Aug 8, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents unchanged in July; HDB rents rise 1%: SRX

file6zc5dpj2acx5kd0dcz3.jpg
Aug 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Business prospects dim for second half; small firms to be badly hit

Aug 8, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singtel, CapitaLand, CDL, StarHub, Yangzijiang, Vard Holdings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening