Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon at 3,319.77, down 0.6% on day

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading on Wednesday afternoon on lower ground, with the Straits Times Index down 0.6 per cent or 20.23 points to 3,319.77 as at 1.02pm.

About 1.06 billion shares worth S$690 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.65 per share.

Losers outnumbered gainers 159 to 125.

The most actively traded stock was Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, which rose S$0.065 to S$0.975 with 53 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included ThaiBev and Genting Singapore.