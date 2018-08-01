Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon at 3,324.01, up 0.1%

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading flat after the Wednesday lunch break, with the Straits Times Index advancing to 3,324.01, up 4.16 points or 0.1 per cent on the day as at 1.02pm.

Losers edged out gainers by 180 to 147, or about five down for every four up, as some 751.3 million shares worth S$512.2 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Ezion, which slipped S$0.002 to S$0.079 with 38.31 million shares changing hands. Other actives included AEM with 23.39 million shares traded, down 23.62 per cent to S$0.76, and Genting Singapore with 17.93 million shares changing hands, down 0.78 per cent to S$1.27.

Among active index stocks, DBS Bank was up 0.82 per cent to S$26.97, while Singtel was trading flat at S$3.21.