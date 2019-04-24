Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon at 3,357.87, up 0.13% on day

SINGAPORE stocks edged up as trading resumed on Wednesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index increasing 0.13 per cent or 4.4 points to 3,357.87 as at 1.03pm.

Gainers and losers were evenly matched, with 155 securities up to 148 down after 728.2 million securities worth S$510.7 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Rex International Holding moved up 1.2 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.082 with 39.8 million shares traded. Spackman Entertainment Group moved up 8.7 per cent or S$0.002 to S$0.025 with 33.0 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings, down 3.1 per cent or S$0.05 to S$1.54; and DBS Group Holdings, down 0.3 per cent or S$0.08 to S$27.34.