Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon down 0.19% on day

Wed, Nov 20, 2019 - 1:32 PM
SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Wednesday afternoon in negative territory, with the Straits Times Index edging down 0.19 per cent or 6.09 points to 3,232.78, on the day as at 1.05pm.

Decliners outnumbered advancers 202 to 112, after about 542.5 million securities worth S$489.3 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, YZJ Shipbuilding slipped 2.8 per cent, or three Singapore cents to S$1.03, with 28.9 million shares traded. Singtel gained 2.8 per cent, or nine Singapore cents to S$3.28, on volume of 22.3 million shares, while Rex International lost 1.6 per cent, or 0.3 Singapore cent to S$0.189, with 18.1 million shares traded.

Banking stocks also faltered by the afternoon: DBS fell 1.1 per cent, or 28 Singapore cents to S$26.16; UOB lost 0.9 per cent, or 25 cents to S$26.42; and OCBC slipped 0.3 per cent, or three Singapore cents to S$11.09.

Other active securities included Ascendas Reit which dropped 0.7 per cent, or two Singapore cents to S$2.91, and CapitaLand Mall Trust which was down 2.4 per cent, or six cents to S$2.48.

Elsewhere in the region, Hong Kong retreated 0.8 per cent in early trade and Shanghai dipped 0.2 per cent, while Tokyo finished the morning session down 0.7 per cent. 

