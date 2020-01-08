You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon down 0.63% on day

Wed, Jan 08, 2020 - 1:25 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

SINGAPORE stocks pared some of their heavy morning losses as trading resumed on Wednesday afternoon, but the Straits Times Index remained firmly in the red, declining 0.63 per cent or 20.47 points on the day to 3,227.39 as at 1.05pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 292 to 99, after 1.14 billion securities worth S$796.4 million changed hands.

AusGroup remained the most traded counter by volume, up S$0.001 or 1.8 per cent to S$0.056 after about 117.6 million shares were traded.

Index stock Singtel also saw heavy volumes, trading unchanged at S$3.36 after 15.8 million shares changed hands.

Among the local banks, DBS continued its slide, down S$0.39 or 1.5 per cent to S$25.66, while UOB and OCBC pared some of their morning losses. UOB slipped S$0.11 or 0.4 per cent to S$26.59, while OCBC was down S$0.03 or 0.3 per cent to S$10.97.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Jan 8, 2020 01:18 PM
Real Estate

JLL hires ex-CBRE veteran as head of valuation and advisory services for S-E Asia

JLL has hired a former CBRE executive director as head of valuation and advisory services for South-east Asia. James...

Jan 8, 2020 01:09 PM
Transport

All 170 aboard crashed Ukrainian jet dead: Iran

[Tehran] All 170 people on board a Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed on Wednesday after taking off from Tehran...

Jan 8, 2020 12:52 PM
Government & Economy

Taiwan economy an electoral weak spot for Tsai despite strong record

[TAIPEI] Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen looks set to secure a second term in elections this weekend, but her...

Jan 8, 2020 12:48 PM
Real Estate

11 retail shops in Sim Lim Square up for sale at S$22m

A PORTFOLIO of 11 retail shops in Sim Lim Square is up for sale via expression of interest for S$22 million, sole...

Jan 8, 2020 12:40 PM
Technology

AI-powered avatar at tech show touted as 'artificial human'

[LAS VEGAS] Avatars touted as "artificial humans" created a buzz on Tuesday at the Consumer Electronics Show even as...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly