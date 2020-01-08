Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon down 0.63% on day

SINGAPORE stocks pared some of their heavy morning losses as trading resumed on Wednesday afternoon, but the Straits Times Index remained firmly in the red, declining 0.63 per cent or 20.47 points on the day to 3,227.39 as at 1.05pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 292 to 99, after 1.14 billion securities worth S$796.4 million changed hands.

AusGroup remained the most traded counter by volume, up S$0.001 or 1.8 per cent to S$0.056 after about 117.6 million shares were traded.

Index stock Singtel also saw heavy volumes, trading unchanged at S$3.36 after 15.8 million shares changed hands.

Among the local banks, DBS continued its slide, down S$0.39 or 1.5 per cent to S$25.66, while UOB and OCBC pared some of their morning losses. UOB slipped S$0.11 or 0.4 per cent to S$26.59, while OCBC was down S$0.03 or 0.3 per cent to S$10.97.