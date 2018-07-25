You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon trading at 3,323.21, up 0.9% on day

Wed, Jul 25, 2018 - 1:18 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading higher on Wednesday afternoon with the Straits Times Index up 30.56 points, or 0.9 per cent to 3,323.21 at 1.07pm. 

Gainers outnumbered losers 174 to 158, after about 862.5 million shares worth S$637.6 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Ezion, which rose 3.7 per cent, or 0.3 Singapore cent to 8.4 Singapore cents, with 64.4 million shares traded. 

Other active index stocks included OCBC Bank which was up 3.2 per cent to S$11.67, and UOB which rose 1.9 per cent to S$26.69. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

yaohui-pixgeneric-5469.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS tells financial institutions to tighten customer verification

BT_20180725_KRVALLEY_3510720.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Real Estate

Far East buys 27 residential units in ex-AA Centre

BT_20180725_YOHORIZONYTUJ_3510682.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Real Estate

En bloc hopefuls extend tender closing dates

Most Read

1 As rents soar, Democrats push new policies on affordable housing
2 Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him
3 Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services
4 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Keppel Corp, SembMarine, Chip Eng Seng, Lum Chang, SMJ International
5 Nikko AM offers new SGD corporate bond ETF
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file6v4eyun9r ST PHOTO LIM YAOHUI.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Most middle-market Singapore firms see 6% or more growth this year, outpacing global peers: EY

yaohui-pixgeneric-5469.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS tells financial institutions to tighten customer verification

Jul 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek talks 10-year US dollar bonds at 90 to 95 basis points over Treasuries, sources say

2018-05-30T044433Z_18622655_RC17A26D6880_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-AIR-LONG-HAUL.JPG
Jul 25, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Suntec Reit, Banyan Tree, Vard, Mapletree Industrial Trust

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening