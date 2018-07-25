Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon trading at 3,323.21, up 0.9% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading higher on Wednesday afternoon with the Straits Times Index up 30.56 points, or 0.9 per cent to 3,323.21 at 1.07pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 174 to 158, after about 862.5 million shares worth S$637.6 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Ezion, which rose 3.7 per cent, or 0.3 Singapore cent to 8.4 Singapore cents, with 64.4 million shares traded.

Other active index stocks included OCBC Bank which was up 3.2 per cent to S$11.67, and UOB which rose 1.9 per cent to S$26.69.