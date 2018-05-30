Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon trading at 3,445.88, down 2.1% on the day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Wednesday afternoon in negative territory, with the Straits Times Index falling by 72.6 points, or 2.1 per cent, to 3,445.88 as at 1.02pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 346 to 93, or about four down for every one up, with some 1.02 billion shares worth S$949 million in total changing hands.

The most actively traded counter was YZJ Shipbuilding, which fell S$0.035 to S$0.915 with 38.1 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Asiatic, flat at S$0.013 with 26.88 million shares traded, and QT Vascular, down 6.25 per cent with 25.71 million shares changing hands.

Political uncertainty in Italy and its spillover effects continued to depress index stocks, with DBS trading down 2.99 per cent at S$28.28, UOB down 3.24 per cent at S$28.34, and OCBC retreating 3.39 per cent to S$12.55.