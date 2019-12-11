You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon up 0.25% on day

Wed, Dec 11, 2019 - 1:33 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Wednesday afternoon slightly higher, despite a mixed performance in the Asia-Pacific region amid lingering US-China trade war worries. 

The Straits Times Index was up 0.25 per cent or 8.05 points on the day to 3,170.94 as at 1.04pm. Advancers outnumbered decliners 145 to 138, after about 367.9 million securities worth S$354.1 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Singtel slipped 0.3 per cent or one Singapore cent to S$3.34 on a cum-dividend basis, with 12.4 million shares traded. Nam Cheong held steady at 0.8 cent, with 10.5 million shares traded; and Rex International gained 1.2 per cent or 0.2 cent to S$0.164, with 10.2 million shares traded.

Banking stocks saw some slight gains during the afternoon trade, with DBS up 0.3 per cent or eight Singapore cents to S$25.03, UOB gained 0.7 per cent, or 17 cents to S$25.48, and OCBC increased 0.8 per cent, or eight cents to S$10.70.

Other active securities included Wilmar International, which rose 1.9 per cent or eight Singapore cents to S$4.20, and Mapletree Industrial Trust, which lost 1.2 per cent or three cents to S$2.58.  

Elsewhere in the region, Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday morning. The Hang Seng index lost 0.1 per cent, or 26.53 points, to 26,410.09. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2 per cent, and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slipped 0.07 per cent. 

Australia shares rose on Wednesday, with the S&P/ASX 200 index up 0.3 per cent, and New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2 per cent. 

