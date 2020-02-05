You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon up 1% on day

Wed, Feb 05, 2020 - 1:28 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

SINGAPORE stocks built on their morning gains as trading resumed on Wednesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index advancing 1 per cent or 31.66 points on the day to 3,188.23 as at 1.04pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 174 to 147, after 864.4 million securities worth S$517.9 million changed hands.

The most active by volume was Medtecs International, which fell S$0.017 or 14.2 per cent to S$0.103 on 75.1 million shares traded, followed by Rex International which lost S$0.002 or 1.1 per cent to S$0.174 after 55 million shares changed hands.

Among index counters, CapitaLand was up S$0.07 or 1.9 per cent to S$3.71 while Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust rose S$0.07 or 2.2 per cent to S$3.24 on a cum-dividend basis.

Banking stocks were all in the green by the afternoon session. DBS was up S$0.26 or 1 per cent to S$25.41, UOB climbed S$0.26 or 1 per cent to S$26.05, and OCBC Bank gained S$0.07 or 0.7 per cent to S$10.92.

