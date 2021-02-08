Singapore stocks track Wall Street gains, STI up 0.84%

SINGAPORE stocks tracked last Friday's Wall Street gains on expectations for a US stimulus package.

The Straits Times Index (STI) got the week off to a positive start, ending Monday at 2,931.40 points, up 0.84 per cent or 24.29 points. Losers outnumbered gainers 248 to 222, after 2.05 billion securities worth S$1.25 billion changed hands.

Elsewhere in Asia, several key benchmark indices also rode tailwinds from hopes of a US Covid-19 aid package being passed soon. Tokyo led the advance, climbing 2.1 per cent; Hong Kong and Jakarta ended Monday higher as well. Seoul's Kospi dipped nearly 1 per cent following news that the news Hyundai-Apple car deal is off; the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI was down 0.3 per cent.

Oanda's senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said: "Asian markets have started the week on a positive note, as a disappointing US non-farm payrolls on Friday couldn't damp the stimulus-infused enthusiasm of Wall Street."

Towards the end of the week, however, Mr Halley is expecting turnover in Asian markets to plummet as the Chinese New Year holidays draw close.

The local lenders led the gains on the STI with the trio emerging among the top-performing stocks for the day. DBS was the second best-performing stock on the blue chip index, advancing S$0.87 or 3.4 per cent to S$26.15. OCBC added S$0.14 or 1.4 per cent to S$10.44, and UOB rose S$0.31 or 1.3 per cent to S$23.85.

At the top of the table was Singapore Airlines, with shares climbing S$0.16 or 3.8 per cent to S$4.33.

The most heavily traded by volume was Thai Beverage, which gained S$0.02 or 2.4 per cent to S$0.84 after over 52.2 million shares changed hands. Shares of the Thai-based and Singapore-listed conglomerate rallied more than 3 per cent on Friday, after the group confirmed plans to list its brewery unit in Singapore.

At the bottom of the table was Jardine Matheson Holdings, dipping US$1.91 or 3.3 per cent to US$55.99.

Outside the index, shares of mainboard-listed mm2 Asia fell 3.7 Singapore cents or 30.8 per cent to 8.3 cents. This comes after the entertainment group on Sunday announced that a Singapore private equity investor is interested in investing in its core businesses.